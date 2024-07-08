Editorial: Return of a reformist

For the Iranians locked in a prolonged conflict with many of their Arab neighbours and the West, Pezeshkian symbolises change for the better

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 11:45 PM

Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian speaks in a meeting a day after the presidential election, at the shrine of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini outside Tehran. Photo: AP

In a country run by ultra-conservative clerics, the election of reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian as the new President holds immense significance, not just for Iranians yearning for a whiff of freedom but also for the turbulent region. The 69-year-old cardiac surgeon, who has vowed to relax the oppressive moral codes for women, defeated the hardliner Saeed Jalili in a run-off election held last week after neither of them secured more than 50% votes in the first round of polls. The election was necessitated following the death of the previous hardliner President Ibrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May. While Raisi’s regime was marked by a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests, mass executions of regime opponents and strict implementation of dress code for women, the new President offers a refreshingly different agenda: a more accommodative approach towards the West, free the internet and lift social restrictions, especially on women. For the Iranians locked in a prolonged conflict with many of their Arab neighbours and the West, and endless censorship and repression at home, Pezeshkian symbolises change for the better. Other than the hijab issue, voters also warmed up to him because he promised to engage with the United States and the West to resume stalled nuclear talks and find ways to improve the Iranian economy. However, the expectations of dramatic policy changes must be tempered, given the country’s power dynamics. It is the spiritual Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and his band of ultra-orthodox advisers who run the show.

As the head of the government, the President merely spearheads the implementation of the broad political guidelines laid down by the Supreme Guide. In fact, for all his liberal posturing, Pezeshkian may well be a smart survivor in a theocratic system. His candidature was endorsed by the clerics as he has demonstrated his loyalty to Khamenei. He had served under two liberal presidents — Ayatollah Khatami and Hassan Rouhani. Both had promised reforms at home and re-engagement with the world but could not deliver on both. In the five decades that the clergy has run Iran, conservatism has struck deep roots in the political system, judiciary and bureaucracy. But politics is the art of the possible and if he is lucky, opportunities could open up for Pezeshkian in the days ahead as the ageing Khamenei struggles to manage the multiple crises enveloping Iran. Pezeshkian gained prominence for his stance against the crackdown on the 2009 pro-democracy protests and violence perpetrated by the notorious morality police in 2022 in the wake of Mahsa Amini’s death in custody after being detained for not adhering to the Islamic dress code. Hundreds were killed as the authorities sought to crush the protests. Pezeshkian assumes the presidency at a time when his country is plagued by economic crisis, social unrest and escalating tensions with Israel and its Western allies.