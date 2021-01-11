139 health care facilities set to be vaccination centres in Telangana

The Covid vaccination drive is expected to be officially launched at Gandhi Hospital and Rural Health Centre in Narsingi, Rangareddy district.

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: The health department has identified 139 public and private healthcare institutions across 33 districts in Telangana where the Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out on January 16.

Of the 139 health care facilities, 40 vaccination centres are located in private hospitals while the rest will be operated out of government healthcare facilities. The Covid vaccination drive is expected to be officially launched at Gandhi Hospital and Rural Health Centre in Narsingi, Rangareddy district.

The break-up of the healthcare facilities in the districts include three from Adilabad, four from Bhadradri, 13 from areas under GHMC, two each in Jagtial and Jangaon, three in Bhupalpally, four in Gadwal, Kamareddy and Karimnagar, six in Khammam, three in Asifabad, four each in Mahabubabad and Mahabubnagar, two each in Mancherial and Medak, 11 in Medchal, two each in Mulugu and Nagarkurnool, three each in Nalgonda, Narayanpet and Nirmal, six in Nizamabad, four each in Peddapalli and Siricilla, nine in Rangareddy, six in Sangareddy, three each in Siddipet, Suryapet and Vikarabad, four each in Wanaparthy and Warangal Rural, six in Warangal Urban and three vaccination centres in Yadadri.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .