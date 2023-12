141 MPs Suspended On Single Day, History Made In Parliament Of India | Opposition MPs Protest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

In a stunning turn of events, 141 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Indian Parliament during a record-breaking standoff. The suspensions have been met with both outrage and support from various factions within the country.