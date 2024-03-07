BRS cadres told to collectively work for Nama’s victory in LS polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 06:57 PM

MP N Nageswara Rao.

Khammam: BRS district leaders have called upon the cadres to make committed efforts for the victory of sitting MP, Khammam Lok Sabha nominee Nama Nageswara Rao.

Khammam parliamentary segment level preparatory meeting was held here on Thursday. Leaders and cadres from seven Assembly constituencies attended the meeting aimed at making preparations for the parliament election campaign.

Addressing the gathering Nageswara Rao said there has been a change in the public post Assembly polls and the people were inclining towards BRS and the party would easily win the Khammam parliament seat in upcoming parliamentary election.

The MP said that he has been in politics for the past 25 years and has been supporting the people and party workers in public life. He said if the voters elect him as an MP again he would raise voice on the issues faced by the people in the district in the parliament.

Nageswara Rao complained that the Congress government has failed to implement the election promises; people who were happy in the last ten years of BRS rule were now facing many difficulties.

After Congress came to power, crops were drying up due to lack of electricity and irrigation water while farmers were suffering from many problems.

BRS would win in Khammam parliament seat as people’s blessings were with the party, he noted. Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra said that Chandrashekhar Rao had given great opportunities to the district in terms of development and welfare.

Now it was the time to repay him by electing Nageswara Rao as Khammam MP. Former minister Puvvada Ajaykumar said former Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao placed Telangana at top place in development but in Congress rule people were suffering.

Collective efforts have to be made to send Nageswara Rao to parliament again.

BRS district president MLC, Tata Madhusudan asked the party cadres and leaders to jump into action forthwith to campaign for Nageswara Rao’s victory effort. He told Congress leaders to stop harassing BRS cadres.

Later in the day, MP Ravichandra was felicitated for being nominated for Rajya Sabha for the second time.

Ex-MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, B Madanlal, T Venkateswarlu and M Nageswara Rao and others were present