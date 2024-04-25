CM’s Cheat Story Part 2 in LS polls, says KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 April 2024, 09:26 PM

Rajanna Sircilla: BRS working president and former minister, KT Rama Rao said the second part of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s cheat story would be revealed after the parliament elections, just as part one was exposed after the Assembly elections.

Revanth Reddy, who did not implement his promises made to the public before the assembly election, would do the same after the Lok Sabha elections as well. he said, stating that without implementing the six guarantees and other promises within the promised 100 days, he was now talking about the farm loan waiver by August 15.

The Chief Minister was also now taking vows in the name of God to cheat the public. Speaking at a road show in Konaraopet mandal on Thursday evening, Rama Rao said BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was doing nothing for the constituency apart from politics using religion and carrying the slippers of Amit Shah.

The previous BRS government, which renovated the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri, had never used religion for politics, he added.