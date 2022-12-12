15 nursing students injured in road accident in Nalgonda

The accident took place at 9.30 am when the students of PGF Nursing College were going to Nalgonda from Suryapet in the college bus. Thirty students were traveling in the bus.

By IANS Published Date - 10:45 AM, Mon - 12 December 22

Nalgonda: Fifteen nursing students were injured when their college bus overturned after being hit by a lorry on National Highway No. 65 at Nakrekal in Nalgonda district.

According to the police, an overspeeding lorry hit the college bus from behind near the Thatikal flyover at Nakrekal. After being hit by the lorry, the college bus turned turtle.

The injured students were shifted to the government hospital at Nakrekal. Most of the students had only minor injuries.