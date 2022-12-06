CM KCR striving to turn dreams of Ambedkar into reality: Jagadish Reddy

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy paid tributes by garlanding the Dr. B R Ambedkar at Marriguda cross road town outskirts on the occasion of death anniversary.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Photo: Twitter

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said that the TRS government was committed to achieve the dream of Dr B R Ambedkar for societal and financial equality of all sections of the people. He paid tributes by garlanding the Dr. B R Ambedkar at Marriguda cross road town outskirts on the occasion of death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish Reddy said that Dr B R Ambedkar scripted the Constitution, which made the country as one of the best in the world. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao follows Ambedkar’s ideology of providing education to all. To achieve this goal, the TRS government has setup residential schools and colleges for students of all sections in the society. It has also succeeded in developing government run educational institutions on par with corporate institutions in terms of facilities and quality of education, he reminded.

Also Read Committed to uplift Dalits: Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairman Banda Narender Reddy and Nalgonda municipal chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy were among those who paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on the occasion.