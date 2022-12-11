Will contest from Nalgonda on Congress ticket in next elections: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who has been facing flak on various accounts from within his own party, made it clear on Sunday that he would contest from the Nalgonda Assembly Constituency in the next elections and that too, on a Congress ticket.

Exuding confidence that he would win with a huge majority, Venkat Reddy told the media that he was addressing the press conference with a Congress scarf on his shoulders and wondered why there would be doubts on which party ticket he would be contesting on. Stating that he would not talk about politics until one month before the elections, Venkat Reddy said he would be visiting the constituency from January next year.

Earlier, strongly reacting to YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s comments on a re-merger of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Venkat Reddy said the people of Telangana had achieved a separate State through a prolonged struggle. He pointed out that 369 youth in the 1969 Telangana agitation and 1200 youth in the last Telangana agitation had sacrificed their lives for the cause of Statehood. A re-merger would never happen, he said, asking YSRCP leaders to desist from such statements.

On Nalgonda, he alleged that the district was not developed on par with Siddipet, Gajwel or Sircilla and urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to sanction 300 double bedroom houses to each village and 500 double bedroom houses to each municipality in the constituency.