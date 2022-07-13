15 rehabilitation centres created in Mancherial: Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Collector Bharati Hollikeri and in-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan interacts with victims of floods in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri said that the district administration would take full-fledged measures for the convenience of families affected by the incessant rains. She along with local MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao visited flood-hit NTR Nagar, Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) and Sripada Yellampalli sagar project on Wednesday.

Stating the people dwelling in the low-lying areas and patients of MCH were shifted to safer places. She informed that 10 lakh cusecs of water was being discharged downstream from the irrigation project. She requested the public to be cautious of the floods and the situation was being monitored at regular intervals.

She further said that 15 rehabilitation centers were created providing shelter to 1,700 persons who were forced to vacate their houses in NTR Nagar and other parts of the town. She stated that 275 houses were partially damaged due to the torrential rains. She instructed the officials concerned to be alert and extend support to the victims of the floods.

MLA Diwakar Rao said that the district administration mechanism was taking steps to mitigate the damage caused by the rains. He stated that low-lying areas were inundated following heavy rains in upstream areas of Godavari river and discharge of flood water from Kaddam and Sripada sagar projects. In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan urged the public not to step outdoors unless in an emergency.

The citizens were advised to contact the control room number 08736-250500, 08736-250501, 08736-250502 and 08736-250504 round the clock for help from the district administration. District Forest Officer Shavani Dogra was present.