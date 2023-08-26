15th Graduation Day celebrated at Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology

Shanthikumar Chilumula advised the students to be successful in their career and for that they must become a lifelong learner with full dedication with interest and ease.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: The Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology celebrated its 15th Graduation Day for batch of 2019-2023 at its college campus on Saturday. Shanthikumar Chilumula, Director, Workforce Planning & Management at EPAM Systems was the Chief Guest and Hardik Shah, Talent Acquisition Lead, India Operations Arcadis – IBI Group was the Guest of Honor for the ceremony and distributed graduation certificates to 1123 students of B.Tech., 2019-2023 batch.

Marri Rajashekar Reddy, Secretary MLRIT, asserted that from the beginning of the institute we are marching towards academic excellence and also become one of the promising institutes in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.

Principal MLRIT Dr. K. Srinivas Rao, emphasized that every day is important in an individual’s work life and commitment, hard work, continuous learning are more important in the long professional journey than shifting jobs.