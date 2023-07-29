Hyderabad: MLRIT hosts Thanks Giving Day to its Industry Recruiters

To unite the Industry fraternity, MLRIT has taken a step to bring all the HRs to a common place in association with WOW HR Team to discuss on placements strategies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT) hosted a Thanks Giving Day to its Industry Recruiters here on Saturday.

To unite the Industry fraternity, MLRIT has taken a step to bring all the HRs to a common place in association with WOW HR Team to discuss on placements strategies, ongoing placements for academic year 2023-24, industry readiness programmes,etc.

MLRIT Secretary, Founder Arundathi Hospital Marri Rajasekhar Reddy expressed his happiness for the support since inception of the college to the industry for placing over 20000 students to global Industry from his colleges.

He said, “Our Training and Placements is putting great efforts in training students on core programming languages from II Year only through SCOPE (School of Programing and Excellence) and training students in Aptitude, Verbal, Technical training through CRT training with exclusive 15 Certified Trainers in campus.”

Industry eminent personalities Chalapathy Meka Venkata, Virtusa, Krithivasan, Pickyourtrail, Emmanuel Gosula, EPAM Systems, and others participated.