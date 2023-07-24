MLRIT launches tech entrepreneurship program focused on drones

The technology program on drone technology will seek to provide guidance and assistance in navigating complex regulatory frameworks and ensure that entrepreneurs can operate the drones within the legal boundaries.

Hyderabad: A four-week Technology Entrepreneurship Development Programme on Drones was inaugurated at Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) on Monday.

The departments of Aeronautical Engineering and Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), MLRIT are collaborating to organize the training program.

On the occasion, Secretary, MLRIT, Marri Rajashekar Reddy said that drone training program will encourage entrepreneurs to explore diverse applications, leading to a more robust and versatile drone technology ecosystem.

The outcomes of the workshop will include diverse applications of the technology, regulatory and legal considerations, market research and business opportunities, building a viable business model, funding and financial management for entrepreneurs etc.

Marri Laxman Reddy, Chairman MLRIT, Shiva Prasad Parvathaneni, Director DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory, Principal, Dr. K Srinivas Rao, Dr. M Satyanarayana Gupta, Head, Aeronautical department, Dr. V. Radhika Devi Head IQAC were present.