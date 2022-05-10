16 students of TSWR-Bellampalli selected for CoEs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:30 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Mancherial: Sixteen students of Telangana Social Welfare Centre of Excellence (TSWR)- CoE Bellampalli have been qualified for undergoing a special coaching by clearing an entrance test for which results were declared on Tuesday. The test was held by Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) to provide coaching helping them to crack seats in premiere medicine and engineering institutes of the country. The shortlisted students would get admissions into Centres of Excellence where the coaching is given.

Centre principal Inala Saidulu said students who got admissions into CoEs included Lingampalli Shravan Kumar, Kukatikaru Rajasekhar, Rapalli Harish Kumar, Dadi Charan Raj, Chennuri Aravind, Katti Akhilesh, Durgam Sriram, Narukudu Akhilesh, Madimadugula Anush Dari, Gadpale Sumedh, Nagamalla Ganesh, Chippakurthi Swadesh Raj, Borkut Shravan, Gomasa Akhil, Ravula Abhiram and Gomasa Rishwith.

The principal further stated that 200 students of 28 TSWR and Tribal Welfare Residential CoEs cracked seats in premiere medicine and engineering institutions in the 2021 academic year. Vice-principal of the centre Kota Raj Kumar, teachers Datta Prasad, Pramod Kumar, Shravika, Ponnam Srinivas, Akinepalli Rajesh, Rama Rao, Rajender, and many others congratulated the pupils for faring well in the entrance test and bringing recognition to the institution.