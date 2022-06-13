Hyderabad: MLRIT opens three Centres of Excellence

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) has announced that it has opened three Centres of Excellence on Microsoft Dot.Net, Amazon Web Services and Talend-BigData from Virtusa Corporation. The CoEs were inaugurated and corresponding memorandum of understanding documents were exchanged between Virtusa and MLRIT on Monday. Representatives from Virtusa Corporation and the institute were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Marri Rajashekar Reddy, Secretary, MLR Group of Institutions said, “The partnership with Virtusa will provide the state of art training facilities for its students and also making the students more exposed to the present industry needs and requirements. It also helps Virtusa in reducing their training cost and time to a great extent.”