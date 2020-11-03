16th Prof. S. Bashiruddin Memorial Lecture to be organised on Nov 6

By | Published: 5:07 pm

Hyderabad: The Sixteenth Prof. S. Bashiruddin Memorial Lecture is being organised by Prof. S. Bashiruddin Memorial Trust, Osmania Journalism Alumni Association, The Advertising Club, Hyderabad, Public Relations Society of India, Hyderabad Chapter, and Department of Communication & Journalism, Osmania University, on November 6 at 6 p.m.

The memorial lecture will be delivered by Prof. Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu, Dean, School of Law, Bennett University and Former Central Information Commissioner, on “Irregular Media, Impossible Regulation”.

