17-year-old beaten to death in Maharashtra’s Thane; 10 booked

The attackers had quarrelled with the teenager at a petrol pump six months ago and held a grudge against him, official said

By PTI Published Date - 07:44 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Representational Image

Thane: A 17-year-old boy was beaten to death by a group of 10 persons over a quarrel in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The victim Sameer Lokhande was attacked in Kalyan town on Friday evening and he succumbed to the injuries at a hospital this morning, an official said.

A group of 10 persons attacked Lokhande with iron rods and sharp weapons at a ground in Khadegolawali area, he said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a facility in neighbouring Mumbai, where he died during treatment, the official said.

The attackers had quarrelled with the teenager at a petrol pump six months ago and held a grudge against him, he said.

The Kolsewadi police have registered a case and are in the process of arresting the accused, the official added.

Also Read Tiger killed in Maharashtra after being hit by car