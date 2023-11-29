1,762 policemen deployed for polls in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari said tight security was in place for the smooth conduct of polls.

In a statement, Rajeshwari said 1,762 police officials and staffers were deployed, besides 10 companies of paramilitary forces sent by the union government as part of security measures. A total of 650 home guards drawn from Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh were also going to be utilised for polls.

A control room was created in the office of the commissioner to monitor the situation round the clock. Staffers belonging to sixteen central forces were briefed about the duties and responsibilities a day in advance. Outsiders would be sent out during the silence period on November 29 and 30.

A total of 1,989 persons were bound over before revenue officials. A drone camera based patrolling unit was created in Pranahita basin and Maoist-affected areas. Special security measures were taken in left wing-affected areas. Stern action would be initiated against those who disturb the law and order and violate norms of the model code of conduct.