18 quintals of gunpowder seized in Warangal

Warangal Urban: A Task Force police team led by Inspector Ch Srinivas Ji and Mulkanoor police seized 18 quintals of gunpowder from the backyard of a house in Vishwanadha Colony of Bheemadevarapally village in the district and apprehended the owner of the house on Monday. They also seized an auto trolley used for the transportation of explosive material.

Disclosing the details at a press conference on Monday, Commissioner of Police Dr Tarun Joshi said police raided the house and apprehended one Valle Iylaiah who was into illegal sale and transportation of gunpowder also known as black powder which is used for blasting rocks in stone crushing units.

“One more accused, Purushotham of Karimnagar city, is absconding,” the CP said, adding that the accused were involved in illegal purchase and transport of gunpowder as there was scarcity of ammonium nitrate. “Many crusher owners and granite units have been utilising this gunpowder to blast the stones. They are doing this activity without any valid licence,” he added.

It is said that Iylaiah had kept the explosive material in 36 bags in the backyard of his house which is surrounded by many houses. “If the explosive material went off, it would have caused huge damage in that area and would have also led to casualties,” the CP said. Mulkanoor police registered a case under the Explosives Act and launched investigation. The CP appreciated members of the Task Force team and Mulkanoor police.

ACP (Task Force) Prathap Kumar, Inspector (Task Force) Ch Srinivas Ji, Mulkanoor SI Chandramohan and others were present at the press meet.