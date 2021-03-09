19-year-old woman hangs self in Hyderabad

According to the police, Leeja worked at a private company and lived with her parents at Laxmiguda under the Mailardevpally police station limits.

By | Published: 11:54 pm 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old woman, Jenna Leeja, a native of Odisha, allegedly hanged herself to death on Monday in Mailardevpally. Her family has told the police that she was depressed due to constant harassment by a man from the same locality.

According to the police, Leeja worked at a private company and lived with her parents at Laxmiguda under the Mailardevpally police station limits.

On Monday morning, the family members went to work while she stayed back in the house. When the family returned in the night, they found her hanging from a ceiling fan in the house, the police added.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the family alleged that a man from the locality was harassing and stalking the woman for the last few weeks and that she was in depression over it. The Mailardevpally police booked a case and are investigating.

