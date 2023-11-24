2,338 CCTV cameras to be used for conducting elections in Khammam: Collector

Khammam Collector said there were 1, 456 polling stations in 822 locations in the district and CCTV cameras would be installed at all the polling stations

09:35 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Collector VP Gautham speaking to the media in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: As many as 2, 338 CCTV cameras would be used for conducting elections in five Assembly constituencies in the district, informed district Collector VP Gautham.

He said there were 1, 456 polling stations in 822 locations in the district and CCTV cameras would be installed at all the polling stations. There were 403 urban polling stations and 1052 rural polling stations. 390 polling stations were identified as critical polling stations.

Speaking to the media here on Friday Gautham said that 526 CCTV cameras were installed outside the polling stations and 356 CCTV cameras have been installed at counting centres, strong rooms and check posts. The Collector revealed that there would be one polling station each in Palair, Madhira, Wyra and Sathupalli Assembly constituencies would be managed by women and persons with disabilities (PwDs) besides a model polling station each in those constituencies.

A polling station at SR&BGNR Government Degree College would be managed by youth. St. Joseph’s High School at Guttala Bazaar was the distribution and reception centre for Khammam constituency. Sri Chaitanya Institute of Technology and Research College was the distribution and reception centre for Palair constituency. Government Polytechnic College at Khajipuram was the distribution and reception centre for Madhira constituency.

Telangana Social Welfare Residential School and Junior College was the distribution and reception centre for Wyra constituency while Jyothi Nilayam High School was the distribution and reception centre for Sathupalli constituency, the Collector informed.

As on November 23, as many as 11, 57, 372 (95.12 percent) voter information slips (VIS) were distributed and 59, 424 VIS were yet to be distributed in the five Assembly constituencies. All the polling stations were being equipped with basic facilities, he added.