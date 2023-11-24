Kadiyam seeks legal action against Congress candidate Indira

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Jangaon: BRS MLA candidate for the Station Ghanpur constituency and MLC Kadiyam Srihari has filed a complaint with the police and election officials against his opponent Singapuram Indira from Congress.

Srihari said that he had approached the officials since Indira was making ‘objectionable and defamatory’ comments made against him during the ongoing election campaign.

Speaking to the presspersons after submitting a petition with the Returning Officer V Rammurthy at Station Ghanpur on Friday, Srihari emphasised the need for maintaining ethical conduct during the electoral process. He said making baseless allegations without substantial evidence and targeting individuals based on caste, creed, region or religion are violations of the Election Commission of India’s regulations as well as precedents set by the Supreme Court.

Srihari said “she was alleging that I had prompted police encounters and was involved in corruption. She is even mentioning my caste,” He urged officials to take appropriate legal action against Indira for violating norms. Demanding strict action against her, Srihari stressed the necessity of initiating criminal proceedings against her, in addition to legal measures by the Election Commission of India.

To further pursue his complaint, Srihari submitted a formal petition to the local police, urging them to take action against Indira for her remarks. ACP Srinivas Rao has acknowledged the petition and stated that necessary investigations will be carried out as per the law.