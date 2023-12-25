2 killed, 13 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by locals and police
Reasi: Two persons were killed while 13 others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Reasi district, police said on Monday.
Following the accident, a rescue operation was undertaken by the locals and the police.
“Two persons were killed and 13 others have been injured in the incident,” police said.
Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by locals and police.
More details are awaited