Voting begins in J-K’s Kathua-Udhampur LS seat, Union Minister seeks 3rd term

Voters Arrive in Small Groups at Banihal Polling Stations, Queues Form in Kathua

By IANS Published Date - 19 April 2024, 11:11 AM

Jammu: Voting was underway in the Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Rain in the morning affected the voter turnout at the polling stations in Ramban district and at many places in Udhampur district.

Voters started coming out in small groups to the polling stations in the Banihal area of Ramban district while small voter queues had started building up at various polling stations in Kathua district.

Reports from Doda and Kishtwar districts also indicate initial low turnout at the polling stations.

Poll officials said the voting is gradually picking up.

Dr Jitendra Singh of the BJP is challenged in this constituency mainly by Chaudhary Lal Singh of the Congress. The BJP candidate is seeking re-election for the third time from this constituency.

There are 12 candidates in the fray in this constituency including former minister, G.M. Saroori of Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).