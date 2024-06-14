20-year long wait of Language pandits, PETs comes to an end

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 June 2024, 11:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Language Pandits and Physical Education Teachers (PETs) have welcomed the Supreme Court verdict facilitating their promotion as School Assistants (Language) and Physical Directors.

This verdict would pave way for the promotions of 8,156 Language Pandits and 1,847 PETs, who have been waiting for nearly 20 years.

During the World Telugu Conference, the then Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had assured to upgrade Language Pandits. To this effect government orders 2, 3, 9 and 10 were also issued, besides service rules were also released.

However, the Single Bench in High Court said it was against law and directed that Secondary Grade Teachers should also be promoted. Opposing the orders, Language Pandits approached the High Court Division Bench, which gave its verdict in their favour.

But a few teachers approached Supreme Court and the case came for hearing on Friday. School Education Commissioner Devasena and others attended the hearing and the Supreme Court dismissed the case and supported the High Court Division Bench’s verdict.

This will now facilitate the Language Pandits and PETs to be promoted as School Assistants and PDs respectively in the current transfers and promotions.

Hailing the Supreme Court verdict, MLC Deshapati Srinivas said from now on, there would be no Grade II Language Pandits posts in the State. He appealed to all those, who would be promoted as Grade I Language Pandits to strive for the promotion and development of the language. He also thanked BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his support and delivering justice to the Language Pandits.

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict, the Rashtriya Upadhyaya Pandit Parishat Telangana State, said the 20-year long wait for Language Pandits had come to an end, said Jagadish from the Parishat. He thanked all the officers and advocates, who strived hard in getting the verdict in Parishat’s favour.