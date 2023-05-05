TSPSC reschedules recruitment exams for posts of lectures and physical directors

The Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) for posts of lecturers will be held on September 4, 5, 6 and 8

Published Date - 10:45 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday rescheduled recruitment exams for posts of lecturers in government polytechnics and physical directors in intermediate and technical education. The Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) for posts of lecturers will be held on September 4, 5, 6 and 8.

Earlier, it was scheduled on May 13. Similarly, the CBRT for physical director posts will now be conducted on September 11 instead on May 17. For more details, visit the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

