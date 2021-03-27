Language Pandits, PET posts upgraded in Telangana

The State government has also tweaked the eligibility for the up-gradation to SA (Languages)

Hyderabad: The State government has accorded permission for the up-gradation of posts of Language Pandits as the School Assistant (Languages) and Physical Education Teachers (PET) as School Assistant (Physical Education).

With this approval, 8,630 posts of Language Pandit will be upgraded as SA (Languages) and 1,849 PETs as SA (Physical Education) in the Government Schools/Mandal Parishad Upper Primary Schools/Zilla Praja Parishad Schools across the State.

“…The government after careful examination hereby accords permission to the Director of School Education, Hyderabad, to issue instructions to all the District Educational Officers for the up-gradation of 8,630 posts of LP as SA (Languages) and 1,849 posts of PET as SA (Physical Education),” read an order issued by the School Education Department. The department will soon issue a schedule for promoting all eligible teachers.

The State government has also tweaked the eligibility for the up-gradation to SA (Languages). Earlier, secondary grade teachers (Telugu only) were promoted as the SA (Languages). The government, which amended necessary rules, has now given eligibility only to LP for the SA (Languages) post. Likewise, only PETs were given eligibility for SA (Physical Education).

