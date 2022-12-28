TSPSC notifies 148 posts of Agriculture Officers, 128 posts of Physical Directors

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:05 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday has issued notifications to take-up direct recruitment of 148 posts of Agriculture Officers in Agriculture and Co-operative Department and 128 posts of Physical Directors under the control of Commissioner of Technical Education and Commissioner of Intermediate Education.

Out of the 148 posts of Agriculture Officers, the TSPSC will fill 100 vacancies in the Multi Zone-I (MZ-I) and the remaining 48 posts in the Multi Zone-II (MZ-II). The receipt of online applications for direct recruitment of the posts of Agriculture Officers will commence from January 10 and the last date for submission of online applications is up to 5 pm on January 30, the TSPSC notification said.

Out of the 128 posts of Physical Directors, the TSPSC has notified 37 vacancies under Commissioner of Technical Education and the remaining 91 posts under Commissioner of Intermediate Education. The eligibility age limit for Physical Directors is 18 years to 44 years, the TSPSC notification said. Receipt of online applications for direct recruitment to the posts of Physical Directors will commence from January 6, 2023 and last date for submission of online applications is up to 5 pm on January 27, 2023.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the TSPSC website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in)