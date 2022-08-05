Friday, Aug 5, 2022
2022 Commonwealth Games: Indians in action on Friday

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 10:47 AM, Fri - 5 August 22
2022 Commonwealth Games: Indians in action on Friday

Athletics and Para Athletics

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji: 3.06 PM

Women’s Long Jump qualifying round – Group A: Ancy Edapilly: 4.10 PM

Women’s 200m semifinal 2: Hima Das – 12.53 AM (on Saturday)

Men’s 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 PM

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM Ist)

Women’s doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Men’s doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag ShettyWomen’s singles round of 16: PV Sindhu

Women’s singles round
of 16: Akarshi Kashyap

Men’s Singles round of
16: Kidambi Srikanth

Lawn Bowls

Women’s Pair Quarterfinals:
India versus England – 1 P\M

Squash

Men’s doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh – 5.15 PM
Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal – 12 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra – 2 PM

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja – 2 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula – 3.15 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison – 3.15 PM

Hockey

Women’s Semifinal: India versus Australia – 10.30 PM

