2022 FIFA World Cup: Denilson holds record for most world cup appearances as substitute

Hyderabad: Former Brazilian football player, Denilson de Oliveira Araújo holds the record for most appearances as a substitute in football world cups. He came as a substitute on 11 occasions, 6 times in 1998 (France) and 5 times in the 2002 (Korea/Japan) world cups.

Denilson, known for his dribbling skills, made his debut for Brazil at the age of 19. He became the most expensive player when he was signed by the Spanish professional football club ‘Real Betis’ in 1998. He was moved from São Paulo, a professional football club, to Real Betis for 21.5 million pounds. He was a member of the Brazilian team that won the FIFA World Cup in 2002.

FIFA, for the first time in the 2022 World Cup, will allow teams to make a total of 5 substitutions. Earlier, only 3 substitutes were allowed. This rule is already being implemented in club-level football tournaments since the pandemic.

Each team will have three opportunities to make substitutions in 90 minutes. In the knockout stage, if a football match moves into extra time (30 minutes), both teams can make an additional substitute.

FIFA 2022 World Cup will officially begin on November 20 in Qatar.