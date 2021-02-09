21 arrested for stealing copper wire from construction sites in Kothagudem

The police recovered Rs 17.20 lakh property which includes 13 quintals of copper wire worth Rs 8 lakh and a cash of Rs 9.20 lakh from the possession of the offenders

Published: 7:01 pm

Kothagudem: Police have arrested 21 offenders who have been stealing copper wire from different construction sites in the district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt who produced the arrested offenders before the media here said the accused have been stealing copper wire from the construction sites of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project site, Guptha Power Infrastructure Limitedand Pennar Solar Private Limited in the district for the past one year.

Following a tip off, a police team comprising Inspectors of Police of CCS, Kothagudem, two-town and Julurpad police stations and Annapureddypalli Sub-Inspector of Police have conducted vehicle inspections at Annapureddypalli.

They apprehended the offenders, who during interrogation confessed to their crimes. They revealed that under the leadership of a scrap contractor at SCCL, Godishela Venkateshwarlu of Chaman Basti in Kothagudem they formed into a gang to steal copper wire, the SP said.

They used to sell the stolen material to Logu Satyanarayana and Gorla Naresh at Paloncha and to Venkateshwarlu in Hyderabad. The police recovered Rs 17.20 lakh property which includes 13 quintals of copper wire worth Rs 8 lakh and a cash of Rs 9.20 lakh from the possession of the offenders.

In all 25 persons were involved in the case and four others, M Madhu of Kothagudem, Kalluri Srinu of Manugur, scrap traders, Namala Murthy and Jogu Mallesh of LB Nagar, Hyderabad were yet to be arrested.

An auto rickshaw and a mini cargo carrier were also seized by police. The SP, Dutt appreciated the police team involved in the arrest of the offenders. Bhadrachalam ASP, Vineeth G, CCS Inspector, L Adinarayana and two town Inspector B Satyanarayana were present.

