No shortage of seeds in Khammam district: Collector Gautham

The Collector interacted with the farmers and asked what crop was cultivated last time and what crop was being cultivated this time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 07:47 PM

Collector VP Gautham inspecting a seeds shop in Khammam.

Khammam: There was no shortage of seeds in the district and farmers need not worry, said district Collector VP Gautham.

The Collector conducted a surprise inspection of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides shops at local Burma Shell Road, Gandhi Chowk, checked stock and sales receipts in stores here on Friday. He interacted with the farmers and asked what crop was cultivated last time and what crop was being cultivated this time.

He told farmers that all brands of seeds were the same. If everyone buys one single brand, the demand for that brand of seed would increase and the yield depends on the weather conditions and crop management.

Cultivation of cotton was estimated to be taken up in 2.01 lakh acres of land. As two packets of seeds per acre were required nearly four lakh packets of seeds were required. Plans have been made to make 5.60 lakh packets available for farmers and of them 4.50 lakh packets have already been received and the remaining seeds packets were being transported to the district, he said.

The Collector said that while 21, 200 quintals of green manure seeds were allocated to the district 14,000 quintals of seeds have been received. 11,000 quintals of seeds have been sold so far and 3,000 quintals of seeds were available. Another 7,000 quintals would reach the district soon.

The government was providing the seeds to the farmers at a 60 percent subsidy. If the farmers produce a pass book one bag per two and a half acres would be provided on subsidy. The salesmen would be increased in the shops. The officials were directed to ensure basic facilities in the seed selling centres so that the farmers do not face any difficulties, Gautham said.

As the rainy season was near and the monsoon would enter the State soon the next month would be very important for the farmers. A task force has been formed with police and agriculture officials and inspections have been carried out at every seed shop, he added.

Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt informed that awareness programmes were being conducted for farmers in the villages. As many as 21 task force teams have been formed in the district and inspections are being carried out.