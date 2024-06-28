Driving without number plates will attract cheating case: Khammam CP

The CP visited the traffic police station here on Friday and counselled 45 two-wheeler riders who were caught roaming without number plates in the city.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 04:29 PM

CP Sunil Dutt visited the traffic police station in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt informed that cases under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC would be registered if the vehicles were driven without number plates.

The CP visited the traffic police station here on Friday and counselled 45 two-wheeler riders who were caught roaming without number plates in the city. In recent times, those accused in chain snatching and theft cases were removing the number plates of two-wheelers to escape from the CCTV cameras of the police. It was found that most crimes were committed with stolen vehicles, he said.

Dutt said that stolen vehicles were sold at low prices by creating fake documents, keeping this in mind, any person who buys or sells vehicles should definitely change the registration or else they would have to face problems if their vehicles were found to be involved in any crime.

He directed the traffic police to conduct special drives to seize vehicles sans number plates and with tampered number plates. The vehicle documents and chassis numbers of vehicles caught without number plates and verify whether there were stolen vehicles.

It was the youth mostly driving vehicles without number plates and parents should caution their children in this regard. Vehicles should be handed over to their owners only after fixing the number plates, he said Traffic ACP Srinivasulu, CI Mohan Babu, SIs Ravi and Sagar were present.