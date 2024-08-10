215 eligible farmers denied farm loan waiver in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 08:31 PM

Karimnagar: As many as 215 farmers here have not got the crop loan waiver benefits, allegedly due to a delay in uploading their details by Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies.

A majority of the farmers had membership in PACS across the erstwhile Karimnagar district and took loans. The government had announced to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh obtained in between December 12, 2018 to December 9, 2024. However, the loan details of 215 farmers having membership in 41 societies was not uploaded online within the specified time frame. As a result, the farmers were denied the benefit.

The issue came to light when the farmers questioned the PACS about the non waiver of their loans. When the Cooperative department and District Cooperative Central Bank checked the records, they found that the loan details of these farmers was uploaded very late by secretaries of the societies. The issue was reported in Sultanabad, Veenavanka, Nustulapur, Nandimedaram, Dharmapuri, Nampalli, Korem, Medipalli, Kalleda, Mallial, Pothkapalli and other societies.

DCCB officials have begun efforts to provide the waiver to the farmers. They have decided to send a report to the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank along with details of farmers who did not get loan waiver, bank officials said.