22 year-old man hangs self in Hyderabad

Syed Imran lived along with his family at Rahmathnagar in Yakutpura

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: A 22 year-old man hanged himself to death at his house in Rein Bazaar on Tuesday night.

Syed Imran lived along with his family at Rahmathnagar in Yakutpura. On Tuesday night around 11 pm he came home in an inebriated condition and demanded money from his mother Khalida Begum.

“When the woman expressed her inability to give him money, Imran went into the room and hanged using a rope to the ceiling fan,” said Rein Bazaar police.

The family members who noticed it after a few minutes immediately rushed him to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. A case is registered by the Rein Bazaar police and investigation taken up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .