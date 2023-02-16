23 words that describe dating in 2023

Popular dating app for meeting new people, Tinder releases its Modern Dating Dictionary in India – a glossary of love language that Tinder members in the country swear by.

Hyderabad: Popular dating app for meeting new people, Tinder releases its Modern Dating Dictionary in India – a glossary of love language that Tinder members in the country swear by. In partnership with one of the largest youth culture brands in India – Under 25, Tinder has decoded the ever-evolving dating lexicon to make it easier for young daters to put themselves out there.

The dictionary lists 23 dating trends you may not know about yet, and the terms you need to start using to survive the dating game in 2023.

Inspired by young dater’s diverse experiences, the dictionary is a comprehensive glossary of trending dating terms that you should have in your toolbelt as you navigate modern love. From matching with someone who’s got the ‘Rizz’ to the late-night conversations that have you hooked, also called ‘Tase’. Maybe you’ll find yourself falling hard and experiencing a ‘Love Haze’, or possibly even starting a ‘Neo Love’.

And if all else fails, don’t worry, making ‘new friends’ and being in a ‘BFS’ is always a win. And while you’re on this dating journey, don’t forget to look for a match who is a ‘Verified QT’ and ‘Super Like’™ them when you do!

If you’re dating in 2023, the first step is learning how to speak the language. Around 66% of young daters frequently chat through messages and text when they’re romantically interested, and call it ‘Textlationship’, while 49% prefer a relationship that is casual, yet clearly defined, and call it ‘Situationship’.

“Dating is no longer about the traditional chronology and there has been a shift in the dating vocabulary young Indian members use on the app today to connect with each other. If you’re single, this dictionary equips you to feel optimistic about the year ahead,” says Aahana Dhar, Director of Communications India, Tinder.

Shreyans Jain, co-founder & chief revenue officer, Under 25, says “Gen Z lingo has a vocabulary and vibe of its own. It’s because the words in a conventional dictionary just don’t do justice to the feelings and situations that young people find themselves in. Under 25 now collaborates with Tinder to define the new-age lingo associated with dating.”

To make it easier than ever for daters to have more insight into a potential match’s intentions, Tinder recently rolled out ‘Relationship Goals’, a new profile feature that lets members signal what they’re looking for. Whether they’re down for new friends, here for a fling, or want to cuff it, members now have more control over who they connect with.

Tinder’s Modern Dating Dictionary, available online for free, is set to become the go-to source for young adult daters in India to keep pace with the modern dating world for a fun, healthy and stress-free experience.

