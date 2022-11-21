Tips to be safe on online dating apps

21 November 22

Hyderabad: Technology changed everything for us humans – the way we work, the way we study, the way we communicate, and the way we date. From social networking sites like Instagram, Twitter, and even LinkedIn, to online dating apps like Bumble, Hinge, and Tinder – one can find their life partner anywhere.

While the whole idea of online dating sounds fun and cool, it sure has its risks. Because the initiation of the relationship happens virtually where it is easy to impersonate others, it is vital to keep your guard up.

Here are a few tips that you can use to safely navigate through the first few days after finding a match.

Keep it minimal

All dating apps ask when making a profile is for your name, picture, and a few interests of yours. When uploading your image, it’s better to use an image that you have not uploaded on any other social media platform. Make sure the images do not give up any personal information like where you live and where you work.

For name, never give your full name that is on all your official documents. Use a pseudonym if you would like to, or just use your first name. Many apps also give you the option to use only the first letter of your name. Share interests that are not too specific to your location.

Check them out online

When you match with someone online, try to see if they have any digital footprint. Check if they have any public social media accounts and tally the information they share with you against that. It just gives you a sense of the person and how true they are.

Don’t tell all

While it is exciting to find someone you can connect with online, it is important to be cautious. Never share your whole life story with the person you met online, within the first few days.

Take your time until you are more than sure that they are trustworthy. Refrain from sharing your other social media handles initially.

Keep a friend in the loop

If you decide to meet up with them in person, make sure you have gone through at least two video calls before that. Choose a public place to meet where help can reach quickly.

And all the while, right from swiping right to meeting them in person, keep your friend informed. Make sure to share your live location.

Check for red flags

Even after you have met the person a few times, or have progressed into dating each other, be careful with the people you have met online. It could all be an act that would drop someday.

Insist on meeting people that they care for like close friends and family. Note any suspicious activity and report it immediately.