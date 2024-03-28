24-hour water supply through tanker, says MA&UD Principal Secretary Dana Kishore

Measures were being taken to meet the demand with 9,000 tanker trips every day. With the 24-hour operations, a special night shift has been arranged to supply water for commercial purposes.

Hyderabad: Water will be supplied round-the-clock by tankers from the first week of April, said MA&UD Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore.

During a review of the summer action plan and water supply through tankers with the HMWSSB senior officials on Thursday, he pointed out that compared to last year, the demand for tankers has increased by 50 per cent this time.

Each filling station will take on an additional 300 trips for commercial users and 250 new tankers have been arranged for which drivers will be recruited shortly.

Moreover, a total of 20 new filling stations would also be operational by the first week of next month. Of them, six are within the GHMC limits, and the remaining are in the areas within the ORR.

Officials were further directed to supply water within 24 hours of booking the tanker or provide information through SMS in case of a delay. Ends