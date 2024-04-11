Construct rainwater harvesting pits, HMWSSB suggest citizens

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: With a substantial increase in the number of bookings for tankers in Hyderabad this summer, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board suggested citizens take up the construction of rainwater harvesting pits.

Reviewing the summer action plan, Principal Secretary for MA&UD M Dana Kishore stressed alternative plans to conserve water for future use.

As a part of an awareness drive, officials are enrolling voluntary organisations to spread the word about the use of rainwater harvesting pits. Along with increasing the groundwater levels, they also aim to mitigate tanker bookings. With plans to construct recharge pits in houses across the city, repairs will also be undertaken on the pits that have not been used for years due to damage, stated a press release.

At locations where constructing a recharge pit might not be feasible, authorities are pushing for rooftop rainwater harvesting. According to officials, the surge in tanker reservations can be attributed to depleting groundwater levels and an increase in demand.

Compared to last year, 10,000 more customers have booked tankers this year. Moreover, the average water supply by tankers also increased from 12 litres to 20 litres.