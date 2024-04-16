Hyderabad’s water inundation control efforts: Over 50 percent completed

Directing the officials to take measures to clean the culverts by the first week of June, he asked them to take preventive measures to ensure no untoward incidents take place along the 1,304 km of nalas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 10:48 PM

Hyderabad: Around 52 per cent of the works undertaken to control water inundation in Hyderabad have been completed, MA&UD Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, in a meeting held at the GHMC headquarters on Tuesday, said.

Of the 125 water-logging locations identified, 22 have been fixed permanently with work at 40 others underway. Along with GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose, Water Board, MD, Sudarshan Reddy, and other senior officials, Dana Kishore reviewed pre-monsoon arrangements in the city on Tuesday.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF), Fire Department, Water Board, and all other departments are also expected to organise mock drills in the last week of May to prepare citizens in case of emergencies. Further, in addition to informing the public about the work being done, awareness activities are planned. Ends