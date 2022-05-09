24 lakh tonnes capacity warehouses built in Telangana: Puvvada

Published Date - 11:21 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar inaugurated a warehouse in Madhira mandal in Khammam district on Monday.

Khammam: Co-operative system was the foundation for democracy and helped the growth of the rural economy, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He inaugurated the PACS warehouse and shopping complex built at a cost of Rs 44 lakh at Bommaram and a 500 metric tonne warehouse at Lakshmipuram in Bonakal mandal in the district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion he said primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) have to strengthen themselves to gain financial self-sufficiency and support farming communities. The marketing department has built 24 lakh metric tonne capacity warehouses all over the State.

Warehouses were a must for the supply of seeds and fertilisers. Building a shopping complex on the premises of warehouses would help the PACSs to earn a good income. DCC Bank has been constructing warehouses, PACs buildings and shopping complexes in the district.

From being in losses in the past the bank has earned a profit of Rs 12 crore now, Ajay Kumar said while DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam informed that Rs 40 crore educational loans have been given to around 500 farmer”s children to pursue education in foreign countries.

Later in the day, Ajay Kumar inaugurated the MLA camp office at Madhira along with the CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju. He laid the foundation stone for Ooracheruvu tank bund to be constructed with Rs 5.70 crore and other works at Madhira town.

Addressing a gathering the minister said Madhira town was witnessing development in TRS rule. On the lines of Khammam city, tank bund and integrated vegetable and meat markets were being developed in the town for the convenience of the residents.

Construction of CC roads, central lighting, side drains and development of traffic junctions were already taken up in the town. Similarly Gurukul schools have been established to impart quality education to students in and around Madhira, he said.

Ajay Kumar informed that procurement centres have been set up across the district as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to purchase Yasangi paddy. Development and welfare programmes were being implemented in Telangana unlike in any other State in the country.

MP Nama Nageswara Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, District Collector VP Gautham and others were present.

