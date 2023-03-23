25k ITF Futures: Sai Karteek pair in semis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek and his partner SD Prajwal Dev rallied from a set down to enter the semifinal at the men’s doubles category of the 25k ITF Futures being held in Lucknow, on Thursday.

The Indian pair got the better of former Davis Cup players Vishnuvardhan and his partner Lomakin Grigory in a closely-fought contest. They rallied from a set down to win the match 2-6, 6-2, 10-7. Earlier in pre-quarters, Sai Karteek and Prajwal defeated the duo of Yash Chaurasia and Iashya Gupta 6-2, 4-6, 10-5.

Results: Quarters: Sai Karteek/Prajwal Dev bt Vishnuvardhan/ Lomakin Grigoriy 2-6,6-2, 10-7.

