2BHK house scheme distribution: GHMC expedites process

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:27 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: In the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement during his Independence Day address on Tuesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has expedited the process for distribution of double bedroom houses to eligible beneficiaries. Of the total of one lakh double bedroom houses, around 75,000 houses are ready for occupation and will be distributed in phases commencing next week.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao along with Hyderabad City Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohd Mahmood Ali and P Sabitha Indra Reddy, took stock of the situation at a meeting held in Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The officials informed that of the 75,000 houses which have been completed, around 4,500 houses were allocated to beneficiaries in situ. They said the verification process for applicants was nearing completion and distribution would begin soon.

Minister Rama Rao asked the officials to complete the verification process and make arrangements for distribution of the houses from next week. He said the houses would be distributed in five-six phases. He also wanted them to complete the remaining houses to reach target of one lakh houses as per schedule.

Further, the Minister asserted that the identification of eligibile beneficiaries for double bedroom houses was devoid of any political influence. He highlighted the rigorous field-level examination undertaken by authorities to ensure a fair and transparent selection process. To enhance transparency and community involvement, a suggestion was made to organise a distribution event wherein all beneficiaries would be present at their allocated residences.

The Ministers also discussed the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and strategies for its swift implementation in Hyderabad.