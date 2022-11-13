2nd National doctors cricket tournament to be held in Hyderabad from Nov 16

Hyderabad: Healthy Living Charitable trust is going to conduct 2nd edition of the National Doctors Cricket Tournament at the SCG and VLCG Cricket Grounds, Hyderabad from November 16 to 20.
A total of 16 teams and 250 doctors across the country will participate in the tournament. The motto of this season is “Save The Girl Child” towards a social cause.
Four groups were divided among the teams. Group A consists of Stallions XI- Telangana, Vizag Rising Champions- Andhra Pradesh, Minipal United- Karnataka, Bezawada Blasters-Andhra Pradesh; Group B: East Delhi- New Delhi, Hyderabad Strikers- Telangana, Life Span Lions- Telangana, Spartans United- Maharashtra; Group C: Star Maharashter- Maharashtra, Meerut Maverick- Uttar Pradesh, Bangalore Specialists- Karnataka, Marina Super Docs- Tamil Nadu; Group D: Tamil Super Kings- Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad Hurricanes- Telangana, Rajasthan Royals- Rajasthan, Delhi Champions- New Delhi.