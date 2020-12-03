3.53 lakh metric tonnes of paddy purchased in Kamareddy

A total of Rs 651 crore was added into farmer’s accounts and provided all the facilities to the farmers in purchasing centers, said District Collector

By | Published: 12:22 am

Kamareddy: Kamareddy district administration purchased 3.53 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the 2020 vanakalam season, said Collector Dr Sharath.

District Collector hold a review meeting on palle pragathi programme at Banswada, Bhirkoor and Nasrullabad tahsildar offices. He said that a total of Rs 651 crore was added into farmer’s accounts and provided all the facilities to the farmers in purchasing centers.

Kamareddy Assistant Collector Hemanth Keshav Patil, DRDO PD Chandramohan Reddy, Banswada RDO Raja Goud, special officer Srikanth and others were present.

