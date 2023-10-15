3 arrested with opium worth Rs 25 lakh in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag

By PTI Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hazaribag: Three persons were arrested with 5 kg opium in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police seized the opium from near Barhi sub-jail, SP Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

Along with the opium, three people were also arrested. They were identified as Buland Akhtar (44), Mukesh Prasad (52) and Mohammed Zamil (27), he said.

The seized opium was worth Rs 25 lakh, he said.

More than 100 kg opium have been seized over the last nine months in the district, he added.