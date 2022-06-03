Rajasthani trader held in Rachakonda with opium, poppy straw

By T Ivan Nischal Published: Updated On - 12:58 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with the Meerpet police busted an interstate drug syndicate and seized 1kg of opium, 5.2 kg of poppy straw, 2 kg of poppy straw powder and other material, altogether worth Rs.30.2 lakh on Friday.

According to the police, Parasmal alias Paras Servi (30), residing at Adithya Nagar colony in Meerpet and a native of Pali district of Rajasthan, was arrested. One suspect Deepak, owner of Shourya Pandit Deva Hotel in Madhya Pradesh, was absconding.

Paras Seervi was running a tours and travels agency at LB Nagar and Kachiguda.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M.Bhagwat said Paras Seervi recently met Deepak, and about a week ago, went to Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh and procured opium, poppy straw and returned to Hyderabad.

“He prepared the poppy straw powder at his house and kept it ready along with opium for sale to customers and dealers,” Bhagwat said.

Following a tip-off, his house was raided and he was taken into custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .