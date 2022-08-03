30-bed ESI Hospital in Patancheru soon: Minister Malla Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:18 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Ministers Ch Malla Reddy, T Harish Rao are inaugurating the upgraded facilities in ESI Hospital RC Puram in Sanagreddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: With an aim to provide treatment to the workers employed in Patanacheru Industrial Area, the Minister of Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy said that the State government will soon set up a 30- bed hospital cum dispensary in the Patancheru area.

After participating in a programme at ESI Hospital RC Puram in Sangareddy district on Wednesday, the Minister said that the Telangana government had allotted 2 acres of land for the hospital. Since the Patancheru area was well-known for industries, the Minister said that over 2 lakh people from across India and some parts of the world were working here in industries. He said that the hospital will serve the needs of these workers.