Telangana: Man loses Rs 1 crore to cyber crooks

According to the police, Bejawada Nagarjuna (36), a resident of APR Homes in Patancheru town, was allegedly lured by one Nadia Kami, whose real identity is not known yet, offering him huge returns in the stock market.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 06:16 PM

Representational Image

Sanagreddy: A man lost about Rs.1 crore to cyber fraudsters after falling for stock market fraud.

According to the police, Bejawada Nagarjuna (36), a resident of APR Homes in Patancheru town, was allegedly lured by one Nadia Kami, whose real identity is not known yet, offering him huge returns in the stock market.

Following this, he transferred Rs.99,78,526 into accounts given by the accused. Realising that he was cheated, he registered a complaint calling on 1930.

Acting quickly on the complaint, Patancheru Inspector Praveen Reddy said they had frozen Rs.24 lakh in the accused’s accounts. He said that registering complaints within an hour would help them freeze the amount in the accused’s accounts which they could get back to the victim’s accounts following the process.