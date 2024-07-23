Techie commits suicide in Tellapur on Hyderabad outskirts due to family issues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 04:34 PM

Representational Image

Sangaredy: A software engineer was found hanging at Vidyuth Nagar in Tellapur municipality on Monday night.

Kiran (25), a native of Sangareddy town residing in Vidyuth Nagar, had not answered phone calls from his friends and relatives on Tuesday morning, following which his friends reached his home and opened the doors to find him hanging from the ceiling. Kiran was working with Wipro for quite some time. He left behind a suicide note, stating that he was in depression and had resorted to the extreme step due to family issues.

Kollur police have registered a case. The body was shifted to the Patancheru area hospital for postmortem.