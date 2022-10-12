30 Computer Science students of Kakatiya University get placements

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:05 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Warangal: Exceed Management Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Softpath System LLC, USA, has offered jobs to 30 MSc and MCA students of the state-run Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal.

The company’s president Sushumna Roy and CEO Ravi Chander with the aim of creating local employment opportunities in their hometown of Warangal extended the employment opportunities in software development in addition to their existing team already working since over a year and half now, said a press note from the Department of Computer Science, KU, here on Wednesday.

The offer letters were handed over to the students in the presence of KU VC Prof Thatikonda Ramesh, Head of the Department (HoD) Dr D Ramesh, faculty member Dr B Rama, College Principal Dr B Suresh Lal. The average pay package is Rs 2.75 lakh per annum.

The company’s team Including Director, HR, Naren, Warangal Centre Head, Sitara, and others were present at the programme. College faculty members and the Exceed management congratulated the students.